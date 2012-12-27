Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- RCR Insurance Services in Murrieta, California, is urgently seeking for an extension of the Obama Health Care Reform CO-OP Application. California residents are alarmed that the State of California has no applicants as of yet for the CO-OP. Lisa Han of Squire Sanders, is aggressively helping RCR to meet the deadline. Arleen Arzola, have requested Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office to help in extending the Health Care Reform CO-OP Application



CMS has publicly stated that there is a very slim chance that the submission of applications will be extended beyond the deadline of December 31st 2012. This is not good for the residents of the State of California.



RCR Group of Companies with certification by the Obama Health Care Reform with a combined payroll capacity of 250 million dollars is seeking to apply for the Health Reform CO-OP if given enough time to submit the Application.



Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have a Loan Funding Opportunity for approved Consumer Operated and Oriented Program (CO-OP) Applicants. The Congress has provided CMS budget authority of $3.8 Billion Dollars for the program. This funding opportunity will provide loans to capitalize the eligible prospective CO-OPs with a goal of having at least one CO-OP in each state. There were only 23 states that have been awarded to date. The funding disbursed to date is $1, 820, 573, 884, which means that there is an estimated $2 Billion disbursement left in this program. Please note that out of the 23 states that had been awarded, California is not included. If they do not extend the CO-OP Application deadline of December 31, 2012, where would this remaining budget go?



About RCR Companies

RCR Companies provides outstanding cost competitive Human Resources and payroll Services. Our team of dedicated payroll specialists provides guaranteed accuracy, extensive knowledge, experience and support to get you out of payroll processing and back to running your business