R&D Jobs – A Sector Which Is Progressively Being Enhanced by Technological Advances

EPM Scientific understand that every company has unique talent requirements. The firm offers tailored recruitment solutions for a wide range of life science sectors with a focus on securing talented professionals to suit the available positions. Established in 2012, EPM Scientific provides a network of job opportunities in the Life Sciences industry spanning the width and breadth of the country, from New York, Boston to Dallas, Chicago to San Francisco. The firm are specialists in the recruitment processes and pride themselves in the assurance that their clients are in the safest hands in the industry. With an exclusive network of professionals within the Life Sciences industry to aid the search for rising talent, EPM Scientific can guarantee a wealth of knowledge is used to enhance the recruitment procedure. The firm's team of 750+ highly skilled employees provide a plethora of working opportunities including permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment in over 60 countries worldwide. With the areas of expertise including clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. The opportunities are vast in this exciting but often challenging in the Life Sciences sectors.



Despite the trouble and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, R&D has remained a priority and has even seen an expansion, this has largely been down to the technological advances which have helped to accelerate investment in the sector. The boundaries between the biological, physical and digital worlds are being blurred by the creation of new opportunities for product innovations. EPM Scientific have consultants who are specialists in their markets, recruiting top talent for the R&D jobs market throughout the US. The World Health Organization announced in a recent report that more than 10,000 types and 1.5 million pieces of medical devices and equipment are available on the market today. The R&D sector requires innovative, creative minds to grapple with the new technology which is shaping the industry. Costs of R&D are slowly reducing due to robotics, artificial intelligence and other new digital inventions, helping to increase the speed and accuracy of the processes.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific CH. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the Life Science sector and help them secure top talent."



Jobs within the R&D sector includes, research and drug development project managers, research associates, senior scientists, director of biologics analytical operations, method development scientists and associate directors of formulation. The scope for career progression is promising for the R&D market and EPM Scientific have consultants who will work with you through the recruitment process to ensure both candidates and clients achieve their aspirations.



About EPM Scientific

EPM Scientific designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.