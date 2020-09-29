R&D Jobs in Pharma – Smart, Technologically Minded Professionals Are Needed to Grasp Innovative Changes in the Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The US has a wealth of access in the pharmaceutical sector and can open the door to development and funding of medicines and equipment which are not often used worldwide. This provides an exciting field of opportunity for those who are looking to advance their careers in R&D as the competitive industry is searching for talented professionals who can take on roles without fear of disruption and change. As the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions begin to ease across North America and life resumes a certain sense of normality, the life sciences job market is as fruitful as ever. Companies across the sector are relying on building strong teams of reliable individuals to push the industry forward and keep it in the black and out of the red. These companies depend on the inventions of new medicinal products to ensure their profitability with a report by Fortune suggesting that spend 17% of their revenues on R&D. There is a significant amount of time and money spent on ensuring the research and development behind bringing a new medicinal product onto the market, on average a time period of ten years. EPM Scientific value this time and dedication by giving pharmaceutical companies peace of mind when it comes to ensuring their biggest challenge, talent acquisition, is accounted for.



"During uncertain times, EPM Scientific offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the life science sector and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2012, EPM Scientific work around the clock in 11+ office locations around the world to ensure individual hiring solutions are put in place for their candidates and clients. The firm has a strong belief of recruitment beyond borders which is put into practice by their team of 750+ consultants and network in 60+ countries globally. The team have developed a network of one million mid-to-senior level professionals to guide the recruitment process and provide optimal results for everyone involved. EPM Scientific are able to offer permanent, contract and multi-hire hiring solutions from coast to coast; New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Areas of expertise for the consultants include clinical development, operations, medical communications, engineering and biometrics. The firm has invested its time into training their consultants in the best in class recruitment technology to enable fast-paced, efficient hiring with remote onboarding processes during the final stages of the pandemic restrictions. 2020 is an exciting year to join the R&D sector as the need for huge amounts of research into viral illness medicines have increased fourfold.



Advances in technology within the sector, including artificial intelligence and automation have resulted in an increased amount of investment and funding being pumped into R&D. Professionals joining the industry in new and exciting roles must have a passion for grasping innovative technologies as the biological, physical and digital aspects of the sector are merging to create quick solutions and product innovations. These increasingly fast inventions need a workforce who can keep up with and understand their uses effectively. The WHO reported that 1.5 million pieces and 10,000 types of medical devices and equipment are available on the market today. A large amount of these could be used to enhance the R&D sector, but time and effort needs to be put into sourcing individuals who can grasp these transformations and use them for the benefit of people worldwide.



- EPM Scientific US designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that bring together talented people and offer career next steps. The firm was established in 2012 and is now a specialist leading recruiter in Life Sciences nationwide.