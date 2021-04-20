R&D Jobs Throughout Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- While there is no doubt that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on many areas of life sciences, drawing funds and resources to its cause, there are still R&D projects that continue to thrive. Cell and gene therapy is one of these areas because, despite the fact that the effects of the pandemic were far-reaching, the number of advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) clinical trials continued to increase throughout 2020. ATMP are therapeutics developed for human use and have an active substance that can be categorised in one of three groups: gene therapy medical products, tissue-engineered products, and somatic cell therapy medicinal products. A wealth of R&D jobs actively supports this developing and cutting-edge area of life sciences so it is encouraging that it continues to grow, even in a year that has been dominated by the COVID-19 virus. Oncology remains the most sizeable therapeutic area for ATMPs but there are a range of other uses too, including in haematology and metabolic diseases. Although the pandemic has created many of the headlines over the past 12 months this hasn't stopped evolution in other areas of life sciences, creating more R&D jobs, including in specialisms such as cell and gene therapy.



EPM Scientific is the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of world-leading firms internationally as part of the Phaidon International group.



EPM Scientific provides applicants with a high level of support whilst providing clients with the best possible talent for their advertised vacancies. The professionals at EPM Scientific are leaders in their chosen area and have local as well as global expertise to boost their recruiting opportunities for clinical careers. To ensure the success of your team, it is important to make sure that their well-being and health is of the highest importance. A whitepaper,' The work-life rebalance' has recently been published by EPM Scientific detailing advice and recommendations on how to ensure the remote working situation is handled well by the employees. This is a great read for those in senior positions as it gives great advice on how to adapt to the new way of working whilst maintaining a strong connection with your team.



The current FMI business intelligence reports show that the global pharmacovigilance industry size is predicted to have hit US $6, 104.1 million by the end of 2020 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2014 to 2020. This insight into industry growth provides both recruiters and prospective candidates a plethora of new and exciting opportunities within the market to explore. Some of the opportunities that EPM Scientific have include roles for Clinical Pharmacology Consultants, Contract Project Managers and Directors of Pharmacovigilance Safety Science and Clinical Safety Risk Management.



2021 is going to continue the upward trend in life sciences innovation and activity, and is likely to be an exciting year for talented people looking to grow with this evolving sector.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.