New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "R&D Trends: Allergic Rhinitis - Immunotherapy dominates the pipeline"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The 2012 pipeline shows continued strong interest in immunotherapy, which makes up 43% of products in development. Advancements in clinical trials and key partnerships are increasing exposure of this class. In this largely stable market, areas of innovation exist with nasal antihistamine/corticosteroid combinations showing progress, while a number of novel targeted therapies raise skepticism.
Report Scope
- Assessment of the allergic rhinitis pipeline, drawing out trends by class and the potential to address unmet needs.
- Analysis of clinical trial design, highlighting innovation and anticipated future changes, with a focus on recent developments in immunotherapy.
- Discussion of novel early-stage approaches and the future of treatment in allergic rhinitis, with insight from key opinion leaders.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Datamonitor has identified 65 products in development for allergic rhinitis. The late-stage pipeline is heavily skewed towards immunotherapy, which makes up all 15 Phase III products. Immunotherapy shows the greatest innovation, with considerable change to clinical trials, and an increased focus on sublingual tablet franchises.
Discussions with key opinion leaders reveal a largely stable market for symptomatic treatment; however, areas of innovation exist, such as the development of combination products. Analysis of comparator therapies highlights areas of unmet need.
A number of novel targeted therapies are moving through the pipeline, including five CRTH2 antagonists. Key opinion leaders and recent discontinuations have cast skepticism over their clinical viability, with efficacy expected to fall short of established treatment classes. However, they may find a place in the treatment of select patient groups
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which characteristics of symptomatic treatments can be improved upon, and what would it take to create a new gold standard?
- What are the driving forces behind allergic rhinitis clinical trial design and how has it evolved?
- To what extent will the growing investment in immunotherapy change the future of treatment?
- Is there value in novel targeted therapies or will current treatments continue to dominate?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- R&D Trends: Allergic Rhinitis - Immunotherapy takes a rising share of the pipeline
- Allergic Rhinitis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Allergic Rhinitis - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Allergic Rhinitis - Pipeline Review, H2 2011
- Respiratory Disorders Therapeutics Market to 2017 - Novel Pipeline Molecules such as VX-770 and pirfenidone May Offset Negative Effect of Patent Expiries
- Allergic Conjunctivitis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Allergic Rhinitis Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011
- Product Profiles: Allergic Rhinitis - Heavily genericized market sees areas of innovation
- The Asthma, COPD & Allergic Rhinitis Market Outlook to 2016
- Rhinitis - Pipeline Review, H2 2011