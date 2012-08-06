Recently published research from Datamonitor, "R&D Trends: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Mutation analyses continue driving treatment choices", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The 220 drugs in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline, is dominated by targeted therapies across all stages. There are a growing number of immunotherapies in development as drug developers look to target mutations and tumor specific antigens.
Report Scope
- Analysis of the non-small cell lung cancer pipeline - development stage, therapeutic class, molecular targets, and changes in the last two years.
- In-depth analysis of current comparator therapy - target product profile, unmet needs, and innovative early-stage approaches.
- Detailed discussion of clinical trial design - patient selection, duration, clinical endpoints, and future developments in trial design.
- Exploration of the future of non-small cell lung cancer treatment - increasing use of biomarkers, immunotherapies, and predictive biomarkers.
Report Highlights
Targeted therapies dominate the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline across all stages. However, interest in immunotherapies is growing with 7 vaccines currently in Phase III development. Advances in the understanding of the heterogeneity of NSCLC have led to launch of new, novel targeted therapies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The selection of correct patient populations, trial duration, and endpoints is becoming increasingly important in the era of personalized therapy development. The use of companion diagnostics in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is somewhat modest, but is likely to grow in the future.
Future non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment will rely on new combination regimens, multiple pathway inhibitors, and the introduction of new immunotherapies. New drugs will have to improve overall survival in advanced, metastatic disease while limiting toxicity to compete with the current standard of care - Avastin plus chemotherapy
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify key trends in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) pipeline, including development stage, molecular targets, and therapeutic class
- Assess how pipeline drugs will fit into the treatment paradigm for NSCLC analyzing any key competitors they will face when launched
- Assess key decisions in NSCLC clinical trial design regarding patient selection, trial duration, endpoints, and predictive biomarkers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2012
- Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion
- Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (CTIC) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OSIP) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Allos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALTH) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market (Devices & Treatment Outlook) - Trends & Challenges (2010 - 2015)