New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Renal cell cancer (RCC) continues to attract drug developers in spite of the crowded nature of the market. Currently approved targeted therapies have been unable to produce durable responses in RCC patients and only delay progression. As a consequence, effective treatment options capable of sustaining responses in RCC are still needed.
Scope
- In-depth analysis of renal cell cancer pipeline - development stage, therapeutic class, molecular targets, and changes in pipeline since 2007
- In-depth analysis of current comparator therapy - target product profile, unmet needs, and innovative early-stage approaches
- In-depth analysis of clinical trial design - patient selection, duration, clinical endpoints, and future developments in trial design
- The future of renal cell cancer treatment - improved options in early stage disease, identification of biomarkers, and development of a cancer vaccine
Highlights
Seven targeted therapies are available for the treatment of RCC but there is still considerable pipeline activity. Currently approved targeted therapies have been unable to produce durable responses in RCC patients and only delay progression. As a consequence, effective treatment options capable of sustaining responses in RCC are still needed.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Further research is required to establish the molecular subtypes within histological subtypes of RCC. Compared to other heterogeneous tumors such as melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer, fewer genetic mutations have been identified in RCC tumors that could assist in patient segmentation.
The identification of biomarkers will enhance the treatment of RCC. With the availability of numerous treatment options in RCC, clinicians are tasked with determining the optimal targeted agent for a patient. Biomarkers may assist in selecting patients that are most likely to respond to current treatments.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify key trends in the renal cell cancer pipeline, including development stage, molecular targets, and therapeutic class
- Identify the target product profile for new renal cell cancer therapies and innovative early-stage drug targets
- Assess key decisions in renal cell cancer clinical trial design regarding patient selection, trial duration, endpoints, and predictive biomarkers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Avastin (Renal Cell Carcinoma) – Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Nexavar (Renal Cell Carcinoma) – Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Inlyta (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Dovitinib (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Tivozanib (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Afinitor (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Sutent (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Torisel (Renal Cell Carcinoma) - Analysis and Forecasts to 2022
- Renal Cell Carcinoma - Pipeline Review, H1 2012
- Transitional Cell Cancer (Urothelial Cell Cancer) - Pipeline Review, H2 2012