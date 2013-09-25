RDCS LLC Expands Service Offerings for Infrastructure Projects

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Rappoport Development Consulting Services LLC , a leader in arboriculture in the state of California, is expanding its service offerings for infrastructure projects . Any time physical improvements need to be made to a developed or developing space, the infrastructure and natural amenities must be carefully considered. As awareness and understanding grows regarding the need to protect trees as public assets, new infrastructure planning is starting to include trees in its design and construction. For example, from an arborist’s perspective, construction of new highway requires intentional design to avoid unnecessary tree removal and to protect as many trees as possible.



President Jeremy Rappoport has decades of experience in California, making him a true expert in arboriculture, land development, horticulture, and landscape construction. Mr. Rappoport earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Ornamental Horticulture from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He worked as a land development specialist for such companies as The Baldwin Company, Continental Homes, D.R. Horton Homes, Starwood Santa Fe Valley Partners, LLC and K. Hovnanian Homes. As a respected professional in his field, Mr. Rappoport combines true arboriculture expertise , horticulture and landscape contracting knowledge with real world field supervision and senior management knowledge to repeatedly meet and exceed the expectations of his clients.



Types of Services Provided by RDCS LLC for Infrastructure Projects:



1. Tree inventory to document what trees already exist, including tree identification, size metrics, and health condition.

2. Tree health and risk assessment for specialized investigation of trees suspected of increased risk to the general public, buildings, streets, highways and utilities. .

3. Tree appraisal for specific high value, native or heritage trees where relocation or saving the tree is desirable or required.

4. Tree risk vs. benefit analysis to quantify the dollar value of the tree.

5. Best management practices (BMP's) for protecting and preserving trees during construction.

6. Urban forestry management plans for project stakeholders.

7. Public outreach and education including presentations before public and private agencies, creating public awareness through creation of specific tree related events.

8. Field monitoring and contractor supervision for overhead clearance pruning and sub-surface root pruning to pre-construction protection practices.

9. Tree palette design, selection, location and re-location for new and existing trees.

10. Tree planting, transplanting, training and maintenance practices.

11. Arborist reports to summarize tree findings, analysis, field observations, data, and recommendations.



RDCS LLC Infrastructure Projects



RDCS has successfully completed several infrastructure projects in the recent past including:



1. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) Suncrest Substation, a part of the Sunrise Powerlink Project Electrical Generation and Transmission Project

2. North Torrey Pines Street Median Improvement Project, City of San Diego Traffic Infrastructure Project

3. Campland on the Bay, recreational facility on Mission Bay, San Diego. Surface and sub-surface Infrastructure Project



Projects that are currently in progress include:



1. South Bay Bus Rapid Transit Project, San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), Transportation Infrastructure Project. RDCS LLC is working to develop a tree inventory, identity, and health assessment for over 1,500 trees that exist within the construction area as well as develop a new street tree plant palette for the project.



2. Catalina Stand Pipe, Cellular Tower relocation and new construction for AT&T and Verizon Companies, Cellular Infrastructure Project. RDCS LLC is providing a tree inventory for the existing Eucalyptus trees surrounding the proposed cell tower site. The company will provide a detailed arborist report that summarizes the field data; complete with analysis, recommendations, and conclusions.



For more information about Rappoport Development Consulting Services, visit http://www.landscapeexpertwitness.com or call 858-205-4748.