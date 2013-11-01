RDR Steel Sales Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary as Steel Bins Supplier

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- RDR Steel Sales found their niche 15 years ago when they started a business selling industrial steel and plastic bins and baskets. They are celebrating their 15 year anniversary as RDR Steel Sales and 30 years serving the steel industry in a variety of ways.



“Industries across North America trust us in providing the best products and exemplary customer service. After serving the steel industry for over 30 years, there is no company better to serve your various needs of material handling products,” the RDR Steel Sales website states.



They owe their success in the industry to a few simple best business practices. First, they carry a variety of quality products. Their website rdrsteelsales.com is a virtual smorgasbord of every type of container for every type of job. With so many different industries using steel containers to transport materials, RDR Steel Sales has made it their priority to offer a solution for every industry. Second, they specialize in providing affordable options to their clients by selling pre-owned surplus containers to help keep their customers costs at a minimum. Third, they understand the latest trends in material handling. They also carry new product in various containers of different sizes.



Some of their top selling products include baskets or containers made of steel that are either mesh, solid, rigid, or collapsible. They also carry corrugated steel totes, self-dumping hoppers plastic collapsible bulk boxes and plastic totes. All of their products aid businesses in safely and efficiently transporting their goods.



RDR Steel Sales gives a few examples of how their products can help customers. “Most containers are made of mesh, solid, rigid, and collapsible structure. The collapsible bins are excellent for storing out of the way and saving freight costs when returning back to the shipper,” according to rdrsteelsales.com. They continue to point out other advantages of specific containers. Self-dumping hoppers can prevent on the job injuries and corrugated steel totes are great for the storage and transport of heavier products. If the storage is lighter, the plastic totes will work well.



About RDR Steel Sales

RDR Steel Sales specializes in selling surplus, new and used industrial steel and plastic shipping bins and baskets. Their prices for containers and freight are very competitive and can be delivered with timely service to the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.rdrsteelsales.com