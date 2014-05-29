RE BATH Now Offering 24 Hour Tub to Shower Conversions in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- RE BATH is now offering 24 hour tub to shower conversions in the Philadelphia area for spring 2014. Their advanced DuraBath SSP material makes safe, convenient, and easy to clean showers that make life easier for residents of any age. Elderly homeowners who have trouble getting in and out of the tub or fear falling in the shower love the stability they get with DuraBath. Others are just eager to replace their old, stained bathtub with a shower that will look great for years to come.



DuraBath SSP is a state of the art replacement for traditional acrylic. This strong, durable material is easier to clean than its predecessor and doesn’t require extensive scrubbing and overuse of harmful chemicals. After a Philadelphia bath remodeling with RE BATH, homeowners will be amazed when they effortlessly wipe away dirt and grime buildup. With no deep tile grout to collect years’ worth of filth, homeowners will never again fear cleaning the bathroom.



Elderly homeowners and their relatives worry about their safety when showering. Aging bodies can have a hard time entering and exiting a tub. The edges are often too high to step over, and it’s easier to slip when standing in traditional tubs. That’s why RE BATH makes easily accessible showers with a no slip surface for maximum safety.



Get the highest performance and durability ratings in the industry with DuraBath from RE BATH. The company performs Philadelphia bath remodeling in as little as 24 hours. Call 215-660-3930 for more information.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.