RE BATH Now Offering Bathroom Remodeling for Spring 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Considering renovating a bathroom in Philadelphia this spring? RE BATH is the place to go for bathroom remodels this season. Take spring cleaning to the max and get rid of an entire dirty, old room that needs updating. RE BATH is a local bathroom contractor that employs only the most experience factory trained installers and remodelers. Their staff is confident in any bathtub remodeling or design project. Hire RE BATH to experience the service that has earned them an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high ratings on Angie’s List and Magic/Home Advisor.



RE BATH offers 168 different colors and patterns for bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia so that all clients can come up with their own perfect combination. With 30 years of experience and over 1 million satisfied customers in the Philadelphia area, RE BATH is very familiar with the different types of homes and bathrooms in the region and what styles work best for each one.



RE BATH offers various bath liners including the durable, easy to clean Durabath SSP, manufactured exclusively for RE BATH. This non porous material is 100% mold proof, and fits right over the existing structures. Technological advancement and speed of service put RE BATH comfortably ahead of their competition. They can remodel an entire bathroom in as little as 24 hours.



Until April 31st customers get $500 off their remodel and a free color upgrade. Don’t miss out – now is the perfect time to renovate with RE BATH.



For more information visit RE BATH online or call 215-660-3930.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.