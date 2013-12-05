RE BATH Now Offering Complimentary Color & Pattern Upgrades This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Those looking to upgrade their bathroom this holiday season may finally get the present they’ve been asking for. RE BATH, the leading bathroom remodeler in Philadelphia is pleased to announce they are now offering complimentary color & pattern upgrades until December 31st, 2013. A color and pattern upgrade is well over a $1200 value, making this year-end deal one of the biggest of the entire year. Now is the time for customers to have their bathroom upgraded to the style of their choice. Those interested in learning more about the special can contact RE BATH by calling 215-660-3930 to speak with a company representative.



The professionally-licensed bathroom contractors of Philadelphia have dedicated years to installing new bathrooms so homeowners have a wonderful experience. Not only will hiring RE BATH lessen the stress associated with having a bathroom upgraded, it will also save customers money as well. Led by President Joseph George, who has dedicated over 16 years of his life to remodeling bathrooms, RE BATH provides the best solutions for any bathroom remodeling project.



Over the years, RE BATH has retained many customers and has enjoyed success assisting new customers with their bathroom upgrade and remodeling projects. When customers hire RE BATH, they are not getting a group of DIYers who perform the services as a side job. The entire team of contractors takes pride in their work and completes each job with passion.



Many people may have had a negative experience in the past with hiring bathroom contractors. Having a negative experience can cause avoidance from receiving the services needed for a new bathroom. However, RE BATH completes each project with 100% customer satisfaction in mind. This is why many homeowners of Philadelphia and surrounding areas turn to the contractors in their time of need.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.