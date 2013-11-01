RE BATH Now Offering Free Color Upgrade for Limited Time

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- For those interested in remodeling their bathroom or shower, RE BATH is pleased to announce they are now offering a free color upgrade and $500 off the remodeling process until November 30, 2013. RE BATH will convert the bathtub to a shower and install brand new acrylic walls in a prompt and efficient manner. The professionals will conduct measurements of the walls for a surround that will fit any particular bathroom.



When installing acrylics into the bathroom, RE BATH has a variety of different color combinations and wall patterns to choose from, so the client can customize the look and feel of their bathroom. For an experienced bath fitter in Philadelphia, the trained professionals at RE BATH use a polymer called Durabath SSP™ to provide high-quality acrylics and designs. Additionally, they are able to wainscot the room, which effectively helps protect the walls from wear and tear.



Their tub to shower conversion is an ideal remodeling project for those with knee problems or those that have trouble getting in and out of the bath tub on a daily basis. The new shower conversion design also implements the use of Durabath SSP™ and provides for a more convenient shower space. There are a variety of colors and patterns to choose from so clients can match the color of their new shower with those of the surrounding walls.



As leading bathroom contractors in Philadelphia, RE BATH will completely transform the bathroom with a full lifetime warranty. With their products, clients will no longer have to scrub mold from the tub and the acrylic surrounds that are grout free. Already with some of the lowest prices for bathroom remodeling in the Philadelphia area, be sure to take advantage of this special offer before it’s too late.



RE BATH offers their valued clients a free estimate to provide them with ideas on how to remodel the bathroom and get the most out of their investment. For more information about their services or to inquire about the savings that end November 30, please call 215-660-3930 or visit their website today.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.