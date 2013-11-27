RE BATH Now Offering Their Services for Bathtub Remodeling in Philadelphia This December

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Homeowners spend a lot of their time in the bathroom. Whether it’s taking a shower, brushing their teeth, washing their face, or shaving, they are always looking in the same mirror with the same surroundings and the same walls. There comes a time where homeowners have simply had enough with their bathroom and desire a different style altogether. To appease these homeowners and transform their bathrooms for the holidays, RE BATH is now offering their services for bathtub remodeling in Philadelphia this December. Implementing the use of the Durabath SSP model, a bathtub can be remodeled in a way that transforms the look of the bathroom in as little as one day.



Working tirelessly to get the job completed, the professionals from RE BATH will coordinate with the homeowners to make sure they are accurately reflecting the wishes and desires of their clients. One of the specialties of RE BATH is converting a bathtub to a shower. When the tub is stained, old, or just a nuisance for an individual to climb into the shower every morning, the experienced team of professionals will make the rusted bathtub into a larger shower space, providing for easier access in and out of the shower.



As licensed bathroom contractors in Philadelphia, RE BATH concentrates in acrylics, providing for a transformation that will leave the clients completely satisfied with the results. No matter the shape or style of the bathtub, the professionals will create a mold that fits directly into the space for the ultimate convenience.



In addition to their bathtub remodeling, clients can renovate their entire bathroom, from the color of the walls, to the color of the bathtub surround. Their Durabath SSP requires less cleaning and comes in many styles and patterns. For more information on bathtub remodeling in Philadelphia from RE BATH, or to inquire on other bathroom renovation services, please call 215-660-3930 or visit their website today.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.