RE BATH Now Offering to Install New Acrylic Walls to Bathrooms

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Whether someone is looking for a new shower design—from colors to patterns—or looking to upgrade the style of the bathroom altogether, RE BATH is pleased to announce they are now offering to install new acrylic walls to the bathroom. As a premier Philadelphia bath remodeling company, RE BATH offers its clients an acrylic polymer, Durabath SSP™, which is custom made for a particular bathtub. Typically, remodeling the bathroom includes tearing out the structure that preceded the new acrylic wall. Utilizing RE BATH and its acrylic style will end up eliminating the struggle of labor costs and clean up from the existing bathtub. When RE BATH has the right mold that will fit into a client’s bathroom, they will slide it over the existing bathtub complete with a new color, pattern and design at the request of the client.



This easy installation process involves custom fitting and molding it into the shape and dimensions of the bathtub. With this surround, customers can be assured their new acrylic Durabath SSP™ wall will never need to be scrubbed free of mold.



There are a variety of color combinations and styles to choose from, whether granite, tile, marble, or porcelain, the material chosen is sure to make any bathroom stand out. Prices will vary depending on the style chosen, but the bathroom will be ready to use in as little as one day. There are hundreds of combinations for patterns and colors. If looking for bathroom remodeling in Philadelphia, RE BATH will provide wainscoting services to protect the walls outside of the bathtub and provide for a beautiful new look.



Customers can also elect to change the look of their bathtub by converting it into a full-fledged shower. No more will individuals have to strain their knees or worry about an accident in the bathtub with these easy-access showers. RE BATH offers free in-home estimates to interested homeowners and a lifetime warranty of satisfaction. For more information or to inquire about remodeling a bathroom with acrylic walls, please call 215-660-3930 or visit their website today.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.