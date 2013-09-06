RE BATH Now Offering Tub to Shower Conversions for Bathroom Remodeling

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- For those individuals who have trouble lifting their legs to a certain height in order to get out of the shower or bathtub, RE BATH is pleased to announce they are now offering their services to transform a clients’ bathtub into an easily accessible shower. The technicians at RE BATH will customize the look of the shower to fit any bathroom and there is a variety of different combinations of colors, styles and patterns. If a tub is collecting mold every day and is not being used, RE BATH will completely recreate the bathroom by producing a space that will allow the homeowners to feel safe as they enter and exit the shower. A leading company to remodel bathrooms in Philadelphia, RE BATH offers a lifetime warranty to ensure customer satisfaction.



These conversions are perfect for senior citizens who may have trouble getting in and out of the tub or fear falling where they won’t be able to get back on their feet. With the shower conversions, the bathroom will be completely renovated using the exclusive DuraBath SSP ™ that assures durability. There are features available for the customer to add grab bars or built in seats into the shower to provide a safe and comfortable setting. Getting rid of the tub provides an appearance that the bathroom is larger, and the technicians will even provide their customers with bathroom wainscoting. Remodeling the bathroom with a shower conversion allows the customer to choose various accessories to make their bathroom unique, safe and useful.



Clients can receive a free in-home estimate given by the trained technicians to decide if this conversion would be the right change for their home. The technicians will work quickly and thoroughly to have the bathroom remodeled in as little as one day. The bathroom remodel cost for Philadelphia residents won't break the bank and customers will feel satisfied with their new-look bathroom right away. For prices or to inquire more on the options of converting a tub to a walk-in shower, please call 215-660-3930 or visit their website today.



About RE BATH

RE BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.