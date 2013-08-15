RE BATH Now Offers Free Color and Pattern Upgrades

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The bathroom seems to be one of the hardest remodels to go through and is always one of the last projects to get finished in a home. With that being said, RE-BATH Philadelphia is now offering free color and pattern upgrades. Depending on the size of the bathroom whether it is a master suite or one shared by the whole household, it is important to utilize the space one has by making it feel open and comfortable. Choosing the proper paint color for the space can do just that.



With a free color upgrade from RE-BATH, homeowners will be able to update their bathroom with absolutely no charge. What better way to freshen up and remodel a bathroom in Philadelphia than with a new color of one’s choice? Not only that, but RE-BATH Philadelphia is also offering a free pattern upgrade of any kind for the new bath. With both upgrades completely free, homeowners will have the bathroom of their dreams. The bathroom contractors at RE-BATH understand that not every home has optimal space to expand upon for a bathroom renovation, unless one already has a custom built, luxurious retreat with a dressing room, walk-in closet, etc. So, adding some extra square footage might not be doable, however by choosing the right color and pattern a homeowner can make a space appear to be larger than it actually is.



Even a small space can feel comfortable, without a complete transformation of the space. So, with a simple color and pattern change it can create a magical escape. The right color palette will make the home’s bathroom feel serene and peaceful. By avoiding bold, dark colors when getting the free upgrade will result in a successful transformation. The bathroom remodel cost a Philadelphia resident will pay with RE-BATH will be unlike any one he or she has ever seen before. In fact, the $1200 value is completely free, so take advantage of RE-BATH’s offer today and contact them for further details.



About RE-BATH

RE-BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE-BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE-BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE-BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com.