Re-Design for Excellence: Flevy Launches Bundle of Organizational Design Best Practices for Organizations Managing Through COVID-19 (Released by Flevy.com)

Flevy, the largest marketplace of business best practices, has launched a new offering, the Organizational Design (OD) Stream (https://flevy.com/browse/stream/organizational-design). This is a bundle of over 30+ frameworks focused on various aspects of Organizational Design, covering topics of Capability Development, Digital Organizational Design, Organizational Silos, Corporate Culture, Agile, Values, among others.



In the current Digital Age, there is accelerating pace of strategic change driven by the disruption of industries. As a result, Organizational Design efforts are becoming more frequent and pervasive—with the majority of organizations having experienced redesign within the past 3 years. This rate of change has only been further propelled by the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. To survive, organizations must now re-design to adapt to the post-pandemic low touch economy, characterized by social distancing, digitization, and customer-centric design



Frustratingly, only less than a quarter of these Organizational Design efforts are successful. Most organizations lack the best practice know-how to guide them through these Transformations effectively.



The FlevyOrganizational Design frameworks will help organizations stay ahead of the curve and meet their business growth objectives.Our frameworks are based on the thought leadership of global consulting firms, academics, and recognized subject matter experts. Utilize implementation approaches that directly link concepts to execution—used by Fortune 100 organizations.



The objective of Flevy'sStreams offerings (https://flevy.com/pro/streams) is to help customers become Subject Matter Experts and to help their organizations achieve Business Excellence.



Flevy is the online marketplace for best practice business frameworks and tools. The full marketplace includes over 5,000 best practices, spanning all corporate functions and management topics, from Strategic Planning to Organizational Design to Operational Excellence, among others.



