Re-Indexing and Optimizing QuickBooks File Size Significantly Brings Down File Size to Work Faster and Safer

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Intuit recommends that a Pro or Premiere company file be maintained at the 150MB and an Enterprise file, 1GB.



QuickBooks Premier and Pro have a hard limit of 14,500 names in the data file. A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name. The same number is 100,000 for Enterprise. "Hitting F2 when you are in QuickBooks gives you a count of all items," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



A proven and effective method to help reduce file size is by merging items of the same type. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type.



Other effective techniques include using the QuickBooks Clean Up Company Data feature to replaces most transactions from previous years by much smaller monthly journal entries. This feature also allows for the creation of a new company file without any transactions left, but with all lists of items intact. "This would require one to manually recreate the opening balances for all your accounts, starting from a certain date, including open invoices, open bills, inventory, bank accounts," Rocha said.



Another method to reduce file size is to start a brand new company file which calls for the recreation of all the opening balances and all item lists.



If none of these methods seem to be an option, E-Tech's File Size Reduction service will reduce the file size by re-indexing and optimizing the data file. This service will copy all transactions into a brand new, clean company file and remove unnecessary temporary data. Since all transactions are copied into the new data file, all financial reports will match the source data file while significantly reducing the file size of the company data file.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Size Reduction service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-size-reduction-service/.



