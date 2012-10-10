Re: Religious News - Announcing the Universal Life Church Anniversary Celebration

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- On October 17th the Universal Life Church World Headquarters celebrates the anniversary of the Universal Life Church name and its founder, St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church name with an origin of 107AD is an institution steeped in tradition, a legacy not only of its founder, but of many past, present and future generations yet to come.



St Ignatius of Antioch

Founder: Universal Life Church name



Born 35 AD Died 108 AD

Converted From Paganism to Christianity

Appointed by Peter as a Bishop

Wrote Seven Letters

To the Ephesians

To the Magnesians

Letter to the Trallians

To the Romans

To the Philadelphians

To the Smyrnaeans

To Polycarp, Bishop of Smyrna



Within the Letter to the Smyrnaeans, it was St Ignatius of Antioch in 107AD that made the first reference ever to the Church of Jesus Christ (Roman Church at the time) being referred to in name as the Universal Church of the Life of Christ. It was from this reference other churches spun including the Catholic Church which was derived from the Greek Adjective for Universal, katholikos. The founding of the Universal Life Church can clearly be traced back to 107AD.



Martyred - Sentenced to Death by being fed to Lions.



In the last 50 years, a group led by a twice defrocked Christian Minister who began as Life Church in 1959 and who three years later incorporated using the name of their political party (Universal Party or Flying Saucer Party) have attempted to claim origin of the churches name. Unfortunately this group can't change history, nor can they change the definition of the word universal from its Greek origin which was katholikos and contrary to definition of the name this 1959 Life Church is not a Christian Church and far from it.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com