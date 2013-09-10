Reaching Our Greater Destiny: Powerful New Book Seeks to Inspire Global Healing & World Peace

Chase, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Randi Done’s belief is simple; if mankind wants to achieve world peace, individual spiritualism needs to develop, coupled with a global release of love and an embracement of the courage to live.



Done’s life-changing vision is outlined in the new book, ‘Reaching Our Greater Destiny’. More than just the explanation of a concept, the book seeks to inspire and empower all individuals to begin making decisions that support a common vision of world peace.



Synopsis:



Reaching Our Greater Destiny is dedicated to inspiring and empowering its readers to embrace a healing journey of spiritual renewal. It covers areas of personal growth, intuitive guidance and self-discovery.



If you enjoy this collection of literary non-fiction essays and award winning poems, please tell your friends.



As the author explains, integration is vital for success.



“The longest distance to truth exists between our head and our heart. When we achieve integration, we are enlightened and centered. We become sensitive to the presence of divinity within our own spirit and begin to live in responsive cooperation. Aligned with God, we live in harmony with our soul and are connected to humankind,” says Done.



Continuing, “If war is causally predetermined, so are we, and dolls or not we can change everything when we first change ourselves back to whom we really are; love. Life is freely given to you and me, and we are free to honour life, or not. Before peace comes a call for unity with our Eternal All. As if I see a fire storm fast approaching, I run to you wanting to shake mankind. Daring to disturb the big sleep, I shout, “Wake up! Wake up!””



Since its release, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one newspaper editor commented, “What an intriguing and thought-provoking book. It certainly packs a huge emotional wallop! It must have taken much courage to write.”



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding,”I finished reading your book, put it down and cried. I can’t say why. It seemed to validate me in some way. Write more!”



With such positive feedback, Done is excited about what the future holds.



“With harmony and goodwill toward all as our blueprint for world peace, we will grow in deep human satisfaction. When we contribute to these nobler hopes and dreams, we uplift ourselves and resurrect the whole of humankind; we begin reaching our greater destiny,” she adds.



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Reaching Our Greater Destiny’, is available now:

http://www.amazon.com/Reaching-Our-Greater-Destiny-Volume/dp/0978269101



For more information, visit: http://www.spiritual-life-ebook-randidone.com/



About Randi Done

Randi Done writes, "If, by sharing what has felt so freely gifted to myself, this book has been helpful in uplifting one human spirit beyond the realm of self and into a sphere of wholeness I am thankful." Reaching Our Greater Destiny was written near the beach in Peachland, Canada (2006-2007). Randi Done looks forward to being a grandma, playing in the sandbox and building castles at the beach. Randi Done quotes from Paul Henry Thiry D'Holbach, "The enlightened man...is capable of pursuing his own happiness...and not to take that for truth upon the authority of others." Therefore, we must learn to trust in our own truth shivers, our sense of inner-knowingness-our God stuff!