ReachOut Wireless Announces Streamlined Application Process for Consumers Seeking Affordable Phones

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- ReachOut Wireless just revamped their application process so that consumers who want to take advantage of the firm’s affordable phones plans can access the program quickly and easily. ReachOut Wireless is one of the top five wireless firms that work with theUnited States government to get cell phones in the hands of low income individuals who can’t afford a traditional cell phone plan. In order to make the process of getting a phone efficient, the company undertook a major effort to streamline their application process.



The application process begins on the ReachOut Wireless website where the first step is to type in a zip code to determine if the program is available in a certain geographic area. If it is the applicant fills in the information and submits the application. Once approved, phones arrive in short order. The ReachOut Wireless program operates due to a partnership between theUSgovernment and Nexus communications so the application process does require a higher standard of documentation to determine eligibility but this is nothing extraordinary and most participants in the program have no trouble gathering the required documentation.



The ReachOut plan is preferred by senior citizens who need a cell phone for emergency situations and who are on Medicaid or another federal or state aid program. Having already qualified for an assistance program guarantees acceptance into the ReachOut program and makes the application process that much easier. In addition to Medicaid, qualifying programs include SSI, federal public housing aid, SNAP, home energy assistance, and the federal free lunch program.



For those who qualify, the application process couldn’t be simpler, and once approved new cell phone owners can expect up to 250 free minutes, nationwide long distance, voice mail, lifeline access and caller ID.



