ReachOut Wireless Unveils New Calling Plans and Eligibility Requirements for Consumers

ReachOut Wireless is preferred by many users because the service is backed by a partnership between the US government and Nexus Communications Incorporated, so the service is high quality and dependable. The service is also recognized as one of the best because subscribers do not have to enter into service contracts and the company is focused on a limited scope of prepaid mobile phones and services. There are very little complex issues involved when signing up with ReachOut Wireless and that is very appealing to most consumers.



ReachOut Wireless recently revealed its new cell phone packages and the features are quite appealing, especially given the affordable nature of the service. Subscribers get 250 free minutes, nationwide long distance, lifeline access, voice mail, directory assistance and even caller ID. For those who can afford a bit more the company also offers a package that adds international calls, limited text messaging, 3-way calling, call forwarding and call waiting. Those are the two plans offered and having just two simple options where features are clearly defined is one of the most appealing aspects of the ReachOut service.



The company also unveiled its eligibility requirements and applying is very straight forward. Individuals who are currently enrolled in several government assistance plans like Medicaid, SNAP, SSI or the free lunch program are eligible and those who want to apply simply visit the ReachOut Wireless website and fill out a simple application. The ReachOut Wireless program is especially valuable to seniors on Medicaid and other government assistance programs and in fact is marketed to that segment of the population.



Those who want to learn more about the ReachOut Wireless plans can visit the Wireless Gov Phone website. This is a site that analyzes many government subsidized cell phone programs and it gives a thorough review of the ReachOut Wireless plan features and eligibility requirements. The site also lets visitors read reviews of the ReachOut Wireless plans and contact an expert for more information - http://www.wirelessgovphone.com/