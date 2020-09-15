Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market Worth $1.8 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 8.3%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- The report "Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polyolefin), by substrate (Plastic, Wood), by application (Automotive & Transportation, Furniture & Upholstery, Lamination, Doors & Windows, Textile), and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2025", The market size for reactive hot melt adhesives is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Reactive hot melt adhesives are largely used in the Automotive & Transportation, Furniture & Upholstery, Lamination, Doors & Windows, and Textile applications.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222009468



Polyurethane adhesives segment is projected to be the largest segment of the reactive hot melt adhesives market.

Liquid reactive hot melt adhesives are preferred by the major manufacturers owing to low cost, high impact resistance, extraordinary elasticity, high-strength adhesive bond, and adherence to wide range of substrates, such as ceramics, metal, derived timber products, metals, mineral fibers, synthetic resin, cemented materials, rigid foams, and recycled materials.



Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall reactive hot melt adhesives market.

Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall reactive hot melt adhesives market. Reactive hot melt adhesives are used extensively in the automotive industry for developing lightweight designs, improving performance, and fabricating structure by using carbon fiber composites, glass fiber-reinforced composites, aluminum, and other multi-materials.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222009468



APAC is the largest reactive hot melt adhesives market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading market for reactive hot melt adhesives. The North American market for reactive hot melt adhesives is growing at a moderate rate, with the maturity of the automotive, woodworking, and construction sectors. The North American automotive industry has been through an economic downturn. However, the decrease in unemployment rates and the increase in per capita income have increased the overall demand for automobiles in the region.



The key players profiled in the reactive hot melt adhesives market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M Company (US), and Jowat SE (Germany).



Recent Developments :

- In September 2018, Henkel built a global innovation centre for adhesive technologies at its headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany. The facility develops new technologies and applications for a variety of industries. The facility will also serve as a global customer centre, where Henkel will present new solutions for adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. The opening of the innovation centre is planned for the end of 2020.

- In November 2017, H.B. Fuller announced its acquisition of the adhesives company, Adecol Ind. Química, Limitada, a manufacturer of quality adhesive technologies in Brazil. Adecol manufactures hot melt, reactive, and polymer-based adhesive solutions for customers in packaging, converting, and assembly markets. The addition of this business supports H.B. Fuller's growth strategy for emerging markets, since it enabled the company to fully leverage its broad-based technology portfolio and effectively deliver specialty adhesive products to key customers in the Mercosur region.

- In April 2019, H.B. Fuller announced a product launch named Rakoll 5010, a low monomer emission reactive hot melt adhesive at Ligna 2019, one of the world's leading trade fairs for woodworking. This product helps in reducing hazardous emissions in finished goods, addressing growing demand among wood furniture and flooring manufacturers.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222009468



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com