Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The reactives & other adhesives market consists of sales of reactive & others adhesives which are generally made out of monomer (resin) and an initiator.



The global reactives and other adhesives market was worth $14.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $19.8 billion by 2023.



The reactives and other adhesives market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



The reactive & others adhesives market covered in this report is segmented by type into epoxy, acylic, silicone, polyurethane and others. The reactive & others adhesives market in this report is segmented by application into building & construction, automotive & transportation, power, electrical & electronics, and others.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Reactives & Others Adhesives Market Report are:



BASF SE, 3M, ADCO Global, Adhesives Research, American Biltrite, Avery Dennison, Chemence, Collano Adhesives, Dow Chemical, H.B. Fuller



Reactives & Others Adhesives Market Scenario:



The adhesive market is expected to benefit from growth in the automobiles industry during the forecast period. There is a drive for production of lightweight automobiles which is leading to an increase in demand for adhesives and sealants. These are used in place of welded joints, mechanical fasteners and gaskets and help reduce the weight of the automobile. For instance, companies such as Jowat is using reactive adhesives for perfect bonding of vehicle parts in automotive industry. Thus, increased use of plastics in automobiles is expected to increase the demand for reactive adhesives during the forecast period.



Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of adhesives chemicals was a major restraint on the market. These substances are highly inflammable, toxic and hazardous when exposed to exposed extreme temperatures and pressures. Companies in this industry should invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in this industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.



Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to garner real time insights and locate gaps in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers on possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company and H.B. Fuller.



In October 2017, H.B. Fuller, American based adhesive manufacturing company has acquired Royal Adhesives & Sealants, American based company specialized in adhesives and sealants for an amount of $1.57 billion. According to this agreement, H.B. Fuller has obtained various adhesive products such as solvent-based, water-based, urethane and thermosetting epoxy(reactive based adhesive) technologies that are used for specialized applications. This acquisition will further increase the customer base of H.B. Fuller across different regions.



The key insights of the Reactives & Others Adhesives Market report:



The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Reactives & Others Adhesives market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.



The Reactives & Others Adhesives market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.



The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.



The report estimates 2020-2026 market development trends of Reactives & Others Adhesives Market.



Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out



The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Reactives & Others Adhesives Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



In conclusion, Reactives & Others Adhesives market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Reactives & Others Adhesives Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst's team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



