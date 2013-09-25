Read Digital Comic Books with Free CBR Viewer

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The Free CBR viewer is an application that allows users to read digital comic book files with ease. Available on Download.com for absolutely no cost, this product offers high quality services as a digital reader. The fact that it is specifically designed to view comic book files guarantees its superiority over other software that provide similar services.



Because the CBR viewer is lightweight, a mere 3.26 MB, it is able to open and load files faster than other software available. It allows users to scroll through the pages easily and enhances the time spent in reading digital comic books. Its other features include preview scrolling, keypad scrolling, and access to open comic files from numerous sources such as CDs, DVDs, hard disks, and memory cards. Users are also offered technical and other support from comic book reader communities.



The application is compatible with all Windows operated systems. This includes Windows NT, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows 7, and Windows 8.



The Free CBR Viewer is extremely user friendly and guarantees high satisfaction. As the product review states, “Its flexibility is beyond description. The user can customize a size that they are comfortable with or increase its size to fit the entire screen. This should allow you to continue reading fairy tales and action stories even when you are not on your computer. The software is very easy to use and has a display pane on its left. You can select the comic or story to read from this pane. You just click on it or scroll down to find the right book.”



The product has received a five-star rating. The increasing number of downloads noted for the particular product indicate that the product has been accepted well and does provide excellent services as a comic book reader.



Download.com has been supplying similar high quality products for a fairly large consumer base. The website specializes in providing software, mobile applications, and game downloads. More than 150,000 free downloads are available on the website.



All the products made available through Download.com go through an intense testing period to ensure the superior quality. The website has made a name for itself in offering valid, credible information to assist customers in obtaining new software and technical products. Its editorial reviews are factual, enlightening, and reliable.



To know more about the Free Comic Book Viewer visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-CBR-Viewer/3000-18488_4-75990537.html



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