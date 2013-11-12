Readers' Favorite Finalist Author Offers Deeper Look Into Novel with Character Interviews

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Karl F. Hollenbach will invite his readers to meet some of the characters of Scrooge and Marley during his upcoming virtual book tour via some unusual character interviews.



Mr. Hollenbach has created a series of interviews of the character, including one of Scrooge himself, the main character. Some of those interviews will be released as part of the book tour, organized by Virtual Book Tour Café and starting on 11th November 2013, while others may be released as one-off specials via the Books Authors And Artists (BAA) website and social network.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Books, Authors, and Artists says, “This is something that is not done by many authors, but I find very interesting. It gives readers a different viewpoint of the novel, one they might not have considered before. Mr. Hollenbach is not often on the Internet, and I think this is a nice treat he has developed for his readers.”



An Amazon best-selling author, Karl F. Hollenbach was recently nominated in the Children’s Fantasy section of the Readers’ Favourite Awards 2013 with A Journey To The Four Kingdoms. He is currently working on his next novel, Mansions Of The Moon, due to be published very soon by BAA.



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, book publicist, via email at astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

astrid@booksauthorsandartists.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com