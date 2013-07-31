Reading Habits for Students at Ekya School

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Reading. What is it, really? A hobby, a pastime, a means to an end or simply a way to engage yourself constructively? It’s all the above and much, much more.



Reading or the habit thereof, is a life skill. It is patiently developed over years of living and is honed only by continuity. It is an easy skill to cultivate and one that holds a person in good stead, lifelong.



Reading material of different kinds is so readily available to every person. And every kind of reading material holds the power to transport us; take us on a journey. A newspaper, apart from giving us information, allows us to feel the pulse of a city, a state, a nation. A book can magically transport us to another time and place. A cooking blog can help us experience the delights and wonders of another country and culture through the mouthwatering food it talks about. An autobiography, whether in the form of letters, a journal or a diary, helps us look deep into another person’s life. And regular fiction, there’s nothing regular about it. Every book can help us understand the world and the people in it, a little bit better.



Of course, at an elementary level, there can be no denying the benefits of reading. It is a tool that helps in the correct development of vocabulary and speech and basic cognitive skills.



Most children, when asked, “Why do you think you should read?” reply with very simple answers – “Reading will help me learn new words” or “Reading will help me to have better conversations.” At a basic level, children realize the benefits of reading very clearly. But they need motivation and guidance - at school and at home. Children learn the most in their natural environments and home is one place where they are generally most encouraged to read. Children whose parents read to and with them are usually better spoken and are able to understand the written word more easily than children who do not come from ‘reading backgrounds’. Reading is an essential part of a child’s early development and is generally taken further ahead in his/her school years.



This is where Ekya comes in. At Ekya, we believe that children should receive a well-rounded education. Reading is one sphere that determines how well a child is able to grasp everything else that is and will be taught. Keeping this in mind, Ekya has designed a curriculum, which gives special importance to ‘reading’. Starting this academic year, Ekya has introduced ‘reading’ as an independent subject in grades one through eight.



Every grade has an assigned book for the reading period and the reading teacher takes the students beyond the book. Discussions, activities and other interactive sessions are designed around the book that each class is reading. This is done in order to ensure that the children understand what they read and that they are able to derive the maximum benefit from their reading sessions. Children are also encouraged to have group and class discussions. This in turn inspires in them confidence to voice their opinions, while at the same time it instills in them respect for others’ opinions and suggestions. Students participate in presentations which help them work on their public speaking skills. In this way, the reading program focuses on overall learning.



A love for reading, needless to say, will take a child a long way. Better vocabulary, smarter conversations, concentration power and better cognition are some of the basic skills that reading will help with. But, if nothing else, a child who reads will have found a best friend – for life.



About Ekya Schools

Ekya Schools – ICSE Schools around Jayanagar and CBSE Schools around Whitefield



For Media Contact:

Smriti Pradhan (AdWize)

No.16, 6th B Main, J.P. Nagar, IIIrd Phase,

Bangalore

Karnataka 560078

India

info@ekyaschools.com

http://www.ekyaschools.com