Reading Hamlets Launches Book Crowdfunding Project Through Global Giving

Queens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reading Hamlets, a literacy non profit in New York, today announced the launch of a Crowdfunding project on Global Giving Foundation Crowd-funding platform, a campaign to raise funds for 22,000 books to be shipped to Nigeria. These books will enable Reading Hamlets get books to kids who need them the most, create school libraries, encourage reading and most importantly, promote literacy.



Global Giving Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 organization, is a charity fundraising web site that gives social entrepreneurs and non-profits from anywhere in the world a chance to raise the money that they need to improve their communities.



"We are very excited to launch our Books For Libraries Crowd funding Project, and hope donors and friends can back us in this venture and share in the experience" said Christina Ude, Founder of Reading Hamlets. "We have 30 days to generate exposure and support of our Crowd funding Project and we hope to reach our goals to provide books to kids who need them the most".



Reading Hamlets calls all supporters and friends of Nigeria to lend their resources to the Books for Libraries project. The Books for Libraries in rural towns campaign launched on Sept 1, 2013 and concludes on September 30, 2013 on global giving. To learn more about this project and donate , please visit: http://goto.gg/14807



Please visit out our website http://www.readinghamlets.org where you'll find a detailed information about who we are.



Literacy is the dedicated purpose of Reading Hamlets. We seek to inspire, to empower, and to motivate children by distributing books & establishing libraries in rural schools in Nigeria.



Company: Reading Hamlets

Contact name: Christina Ude

Phone: 3478568357

Address: 2211 New Haven Ave #1A

Queens, NY 11692

Email: info@readinghamlets.org

Website: http://www.readinghamlets.org