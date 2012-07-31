Reading Taxi Service 500 Cars Now Offers a Greener Alternative

Berkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Eco-friendly cars are becoming a popular choice in this era, as they do not harm the environment as much as regular cars. By making the choice to switch to eco-friendly cars, drivers can help reduce CO2 admissions by as much as 75 percent.



Customers interested in doing their part for the environment are pleased to learn their favorite Reading Taxi company, 500 Cars, now employs the most viable, environmentally friendly cars. Based in Reading, 500 Cars has selected their new fleet of cars from the Toyota Prius range.



“The Toyota Prius is the ideal vehicle for an environmentally friendly taxi company as it maintains 49 miles per gallon in the city and 51 miles per gallon on the motorway, making it the most fuel-efficient hybrid on the market,” explains 500 Cars.



500 Cars offers an extensive range of vehicles to fit their clients’ needs, offering saloon cars and people carriers. Their top-of-the-range executive cars include ranges such as the Audi A8 and Mercedes Benz. With their MPV line, eight people and baggage can travel safely, and as for the rest of the cars in their fleet, four passengers plus baggage can be accommodated. All vehicles are available for short or long periods.



The Reading Taxi Heathrow company has many popular services, including airport transfers, which are available to passengers travelling to and from airports. The Airport Taxi Transfer service is available to all UK airports, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and includes catering for delays.



Their Executive Travel and Minibus vehicles, as well as their saloon cars, can be booked via online, text, or phone call. Their site also includes a form that can provide a free quote, if desired.



500 Cars assures their customers that “all vehicles are non-smoking, air-conditioned, fully licensed by the local authority, and have comprehensive insurance.” Additionally, all of 500 Cars’ Reading Taxi drivers are licensed and vetted by the local authority and are required to undergo a test of their knowledge before being licensed.



About 500 Cars

For the past 30 years, 500 Cars has been the leading provider of taxi and private hire passenger car services across Reading, London and the Home Counties. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of taxi and private hire passenger car services on a 24/7 basis, designed to meet the needs of their strong customer base. The diversity and flexibility of the services, together with their customer service, means that 500 Cars is the ideal choice. Their customer base is diverse and includes many media and blue chip companies as well as small and medium sized businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.500cars.com



500 Cars

Bellman Court, Great Knollys Street

Reading, Berkshire RG1 7HN

England