Readiprint Fashions Launches Imitation Jewelry and Eid Collections on IndianWeddingSaree.com

Rajasthan, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Authentic Indian traditional fashion with its luxurious fabrics, distinct patterns and embroideries is difficult to find outside India. Indianweddingsaree.com offers a vast selection of both Indian and Indo-Western outfits for men and women, which includes a wedding/party saree collection, designer Lehenga-choli, salwar kameez, kurta-payjama, sherwani, dhoti-kurta, and Indo-Western suits. Readiprint Fashions announced it is adding an imitation jewelry and special Eid collection the already vast selection on the site.



“Our site is now a one-stop-shop for Indian ethnic wear -- traditional to trendy fashion,” says the spokesperson of Readiprint Fashions about the launch.



From the month of July this year, to make Indian Wedding Saree one complete bridal shop, the company has launched its jewelry line too. This will help brides all over the world to shop for their weddings with ease. This new imitation jewelry collection includes bangles, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, rings and managalsutras (wedding necklaces). In gold and silver tones, these unique pieces are well-crafted with stones and studs to give them a traditional yet contemporary look with undoubted quality. Customers can visit http://www.indianweddingsaree.com/Jewelry.htm to explore more.



Talking about their second launch - towards Ramadan, the site has launched a stunning Eid collection for all their Muslim friends worldwide. Customers are given a flat 20 percent discount on their purchases from Eid collection and 15-Day free shipping worldwide. For Eid festival, the fashion designers at Readiprint Fashions have hand-picked exclusive Salwar Kameez, Anarkali and Kurta Pyjama pieces for ‘Aadab - the Eid Collection.’ Shoppers can find exclusive outfits from the wardrobes of some Bollywood divas like Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Eash Deol, Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Takia, and many more. Customers can visit http://www.indianweddingsaree.com/Eid-Collection.htm for more details.



For any occasion, festival or just another day at workplace, Readiprint Fashions promises visitors of IndianWeddingSaree.com an exquisite collection of Indian designer wear. People of every age can find styles ranging from day-to-day wearable kurtis and tunics, to elegant yet stylish Indian wedding outfits.



Be it Lakme or Wills Lifestyle Fashion weeks in India or London, Paris or Milan, IndianWeddingSaree.com has every trend one is looking for. All the similar latest runway trends and styles spotted by Indian celebs and celebs in Hollywood are available on this site but at more affordable prices.



“We carefully select each item we carry and show on our website. Our bridal, party, embroidered and printed sarees come in designs and hues that reflect the real India and its cultural taste. Our menswear collection is another USP as men contribute to our huge customer base. Also, we have the biggest collection of Lehenga-choli available anywhere online,” says the spokesperson of IndianWeddingSaree.com.



About IndianWeddingSaree.com

IndianWeddingSare.com is a venture of Readiprints Fashions. The website carries a wide variety of ethnic Indian and Indo-Western outfits and accessories. It includes an exquisite collection of Indian designer wear ranging from exclusive wedding lehengas and bridal sarees, readymade blouses, tunics and salwar kameez to gorgeous embroidered sarees. The site also carries fashion-forward menswear with royal sherwanis, suits and kurta pyjamas and kids wear. For more information, visit http://www.indianweddingsaree.com/