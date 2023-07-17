Ready for a Calm and Focused School Year? What Educators Can Do to Cultivate Well-Being

Kingsville, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2023 -- Host Lynn McLaughlin is joined by Jodi Nolin, an educator with over 25 years of experience. Whether you are a new teacher or seeking ways to calm your classroom, this podcast is your guide to fostering well-being and non-reactivity in both teachers and students. Inspired by the pioneering work of John Jon Kabat-Zinn and 40 years of data and research, we'll discuss the compelling evidence behind the effectiveness of mindfulness practices in reducing stress, enhancing attention, and fostering resilience in students and educators.



Jodi shares personal and professional experiences and practical techniques she is using in classrooms as a special assignment teacher, helping educators cultivate calm and focus within themselves and their students. From kindergarteners to high school seniors, Jodi shares valuable, inclusive lessons and strategies that are available and can be applied throughout the entire K-12 journey.



How has this transformed educational environments and improved overall well-being? Jodi guides us through a lesson, "What's Your Superpower?" Gain valuable insights and practical strategies to create a calm and focused learning environment from the very start of the new school year.



About Jodi Nolin

Personal experiences as a youth such as living abroad, traveling around Europe, the Middle East and Africa are a treasured part of who Jodi is. Courses such as Transpersonal Psychology and Introduction to Yoga were invaluable to her growth, expanded her mind and sensitivity, decreased stress and increased feelings of calmness and happiness. She has a life-long love of mindfulness with continued learning through Mindful School's courses and personal reading.



Working as an Educator for 25 years, now on Special Assignment for Student Well-Being, continues to be an incredible and rewarding journey. Her core values include a strong belief in continuous personal/professional growth, implementation of innovative programs and integration of mental health and environmental education across curriculum areas. Integrated mental health strategies are synonymous with the well-being of students and the school community. She is dedicated and committed to the social/emotional and academic growth and development of all students/educators.



Her family is her priority and she deeply cherishes all of them. She enjoys cooking/experimenting with plant-based recipes that are delicious and healthy. Challenges inspire Jodi. It is her passion to walk more gently, mindfully, on the earth, living from her heart center. She is passionate about sharing the benefits of mindfulness practices, well-being, and all things eco-friendly, helping people to be the healthiest and happiest versions of themselves.



About Lynn Mclaughlin

Lynn McLaughlin has served in many roles as an educator… Superintendent, Principal, Vice-Principal, Teacher, and Educational Consultant in a board of over 35,000 students. Lynn's professional speaking experiences have been local, provincial, and international. She is passionate about children's emotional well-being and what we as adults must do to ensure our children have the skills, mindset, and strategies to be successful and happy in today's world.



As a best-selling and award-winning author, Lynn has now teamed up with her niece, Amber Raymond, to co-author a children's book series titled, "The Power of Thought." Both are passionate about being proactive when it comes to children's mental health. They are visiting school communities both virtually and in-person, offering professional development for teachers as well as information evenings for parents and guardians titled, "Heart Matters, Embracing Emotional Health for All.



Lynn has hosted the podcast, Taking the Helm for over three years and is proud to bring the voices of others forward to learn and with and from. Dedicated to community causes, Lynn is a member of 100 Women Who Care Windsor/Essex and is a Rotarian. As a brain tumour survivor, she works tirelessly to support the goals of the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.



About Taking the Helm

Wednesdays 7 am PST on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel

Our kids and youth are in crisis. Lynn's current mission is to empower children by helping them discover the essential steppingstones they need to strengthen their emotional well-being. When we cultivate confidence, empathy, responsibility, and self-awareness in children, we equip them with the skills to regulate their emotions in a positive way. Our children deserve to be emotionally healthy as they grow through youth into adulthood. Its in our hands as adults and need to learn and model these behaviors for our children and incorporate them into our own daily lives, imagine the synergy we can create! We have become accustomed to waiting for symptoms before we seek help, both emotionally and physically. It's time to change our way of thinking from reactive to proactive. Let's learn what we need to so kids growing up have skills and strategies to use for life, in this very challenging world.



