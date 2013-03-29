Ready for Pretirement: 3 Secrets for Safe Money and a Fabulous Future Book Becomes Number 1 Bestseller

Hemet, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The recently released book, “Ready for PREtirement – 3 Secrets for Safe Money and a Fabulous Future” by Estate Planning Expert and Safe Money Strategist Kris Miller, has attained the coveted number one position on Amazon.com’s Kindle bestseller list. The publication achieved a solid five-star rating, providing readers with essential information and easy to follow steps in preparing for their retirement.



In her book, Miller presents her readers with a comprehensive guide on all facets of retirement planning. Written in easy to understand language, the book demystifies retirement planning and offers in-depth information that can be implemented to ensure funds are available when individuals need them for themselves and their families.



Readers will find expert advice and guidance on how to put their financial house in order to ensure peace of mind. “Ready For PREtirement” shows readers how to develop complete estate packages and take advantage of financial opportunities when they arise. Miller touches on a variety of subjects such as how to set up annuities, trusts and living wills, along with long-term care insurance and power-of-attorney documents. “Retirement planning isn’t just for seniors,” said Miller. “Start learning early and you will find that a little planning goes a long way.”



To young adults, retirement can seem a lifetime away but early planning is the key to living the lifestyle they desire as they age. The author provides information on Roth IRAs, making 401(k) contributions, investing and paying down debt. Readers will learn easy methods for building an emergency fund and creating an assisted living directive to avoid probate.



Retirement is a life-changing event to which many look forward, but it also is a transition for which many find themselves woefully unprepared. Attaining the number one position on Amazon’s Kindle bestseller list is a testament to Miller’s extensive expertise and the need for a solid and reputable publication on early retirement planning. “Ready for PREtirement – 3 Secrets for Safe Money and a Fabulous Future” is available in hardcover and Kindle version on Amazon at http://amzn.to/11Rle60



Kris Miller is a veteran estate and financial planner with over 20 years of experience who has assisted more than 5,000 families protect their money and ensure their assets are available when they need them.



