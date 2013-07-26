Ready Meals: Global Industry Guide: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Ready Meals: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Global Ready Meals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global ready meals market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global ready meals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key ready meals market retailers' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Highlights
The global ready meals market had total revenues of $1,113.5bn in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2007 and 2011.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 4.5% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 313.5 billion kg in 2011.
The performance of the market is forecast to follow a similar pattern with an anticipated CAGR of 3.2% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,300.7bn by the end of 2016.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global ready meals market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global ready meals market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ready meals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global ready meals market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Ready Meals
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Turkey: Industry Report
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in Indonesia: Industry Report
- Home Cooking and Eating Habits: Global Survey Strategic Analysis
- Food Retail: Global Industry Guide
- Hot Drinks, Snacks, Spices and Ready Meals in South Korea: Industy Report
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Spain, to 2016
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in The UK, to 2016
- The Future of the Prepared Meals Market in Russia, to 2016