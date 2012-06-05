Ready Meals in Morocco - New Market Report Now Available

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Ready meals is expected to continue its steady current value growth in 2011, due mainly to the success of new and more expensive products launched towards the end of the review period, particularly frozen ready meals and frozen pizza. The performance of almost all ready meals categories was boosted by the launch of products based on meat, chicken or vegetables which met consumers' demands.
Euromonitor International's Ready Meals in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dinner Mixes, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
