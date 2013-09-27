New Food market report from Mintel: "Ready Meals (inc pizza) in Russia - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Ready Meals (inc pizza) in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This comprises packaged frozen, chilled and shelf stable pizzas and other ready meals. Market sizes are based on sales through all retail outlets and direct to consumer. Market size for Ready Meals (inc pizza) in Russia is given in tonne and RUB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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