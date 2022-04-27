New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- The Latest Released Ready Meals market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Ready Meals market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Ready Meals market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as General Mills (United States), Bakkavor Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Nomad Foods Ltd (Islands), McCain Foods (Canada), Premier Foods Group LtdÂ (United Kingdom), Orkla ASA (Norway), ConAgra Foods Inc. (United States), ITC Limited (India).



Scope of the Report of Ready Meals

Ready Meals is refer as the meal which is been cooked at some where else and then bought it by someone to consume directly. The process saves time & energy of the consumers, so the demand for these type of food is increasing around the globe. It is backed



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Ready Meals, Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels)



Market Drivers:

Ready meals serve as low cost alternative to the meals

Growing disposable income

Changing lifestyle and consumer preferences



Market Trends:

Growing demand for packed food

Development in food and beverage industry

Increasing online ordering in many regions



Opportunities:

Collaboration with food service chain

Untapped market with healthier recipes and products



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



McCain invests in its first frozen french fry factory in Brazil. With this investment, McCain continues to strengthen its expansion strategy in the Brazilian market. After acquiring 49% of Forno de Minas, who specialize in bread snacks and appetizers, in 2018 and 70% of Sérya.

United States - FDA provides regulatory and scientific information about irradiated food and packaging. Irradiation may be used to increase shelf-life and reduce harmful bacteria in meat, poultry, vegetables and other foods. and Canada - The safety of all materials used for packaging foods is controlled under Division 23 of the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations, Section B.23.001 of which prohibits the sale of foods in packages that may impart any substance to the contents which may be harmful to the consumer of the food. While it is the responsibility of the food seller (manufacturer, distributor) to ensure the safety of packaging material and compliance with B.23.001, there is a requirement that specific information be provided to Health Canada on materials used to package infant formula (Division 25), foods for special dietary use (Division 24) and novel foods (Division 28) for which packaging is considered as part of the evaluation process.



