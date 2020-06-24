Ready-Mix Concrete Market Forecasts Report to 2026 : Key Players Are LafargeHolcim, Vicat S.A., Buzzi Unicem, CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V., ACC, SIKA Group

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The ready-mix concrete market from construction industry has a huge job ahead. It is estimated that the construction sector will need to produce about 13,000 buildings per day on average in order to keep pace with infrastructure demand. Governments and city planners will need to quickly plan for growth to offer basic infrastructure and affordable housing to the ever-increasing population.



RMC is a versatile construction material that can be enhanced to improve strength, workability, and other attributes as required. It is commonly used in the construction of roads, driveways, and foundations, among other applications. Ready mixed concrete is delivered directly to the construction site after manufacturing.



Global ready-mix concrete market size is slated to witness notable growth in the upcoming years, considering the current rate of urbanization and industrial development which will fuel infrastructure development projects worldwide.



Considering the product landscape, the report offers an overview of the products across the ready-mix concrete market, categorized into transit mixed concrete, shrink mixed concrete and central mixed concrete in terms of market share, segment valuation, current and projected growth rate, development trends, and performance of the segment on the overall market.



Based on the application spectrum in the ready-mix concrete market, the research report bifurcates the segment into residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction. Commercial application. It provides minute details on the growth drivers, current and predicted market share, expected segment valuation, individual segmental growth rate, and much more.



Ready-mix concrete has become a material of choice in modern-day construction applications on account of high strength, durability, and sustainability. With tightening legislation in many regions, the demand for advanced and sustainable construction materials with improved performance is greater than ever.



The ready-mix concrete market comprises major RMC suppliers including UltraTech Cement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., ACC Ltd., R.W. Sidley Inc., SIKA group, HeidelbergCement, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., Vicat S.A., and LafargeHolcim, among many others.



