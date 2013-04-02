Ready to Drink Coffee Market Expected to Reach $125 Billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 10.9%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The report “Ready to Drink Coffee Market - By Additives, Packaging, Price Segments, Distribution Channels & Geography - Forecasts up to 2017” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), defines and segments the global RTD tea and coffee market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue for the RTD tea and coffee. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of additives, packaging, price segments, distribution channel, and geography.



Browse



- 210 market data tables

- 367 pages and in-depth TOC on “Ready to Drink Coffee Market”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/rtd-coffee-tea-market-476.html



Ready to Drink Coffee Market are widely gaining popularity due to fast and busy lifestyle, and as a substitute to carbonated drinks. RTD tea is especially looked by the consumers in orient as a health drink. RTD coffee is perceived as an instant energy source and it makes the consumer more alert. Wider awareness about the health benefits of drinking tea like antioxidant properties, rising population with busy lifestyles, and increase in disposable income is making consumers opt for RTD tea and coffee.



The ill effects of carbonated drinks are another factor responsible for the shift in demand towards the RTD tea and coffee products. The winning imperative of the industry is the distribution alliances which is beneficial not only in tapping the untapped market but also to increase visibility of the product. The age old habit of drinking hot tea and coffee, and higher prices of RTD tea and coffee are the restraining factors.



The global market for RTD tea and coffee in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth around $69 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach $125 billion by 2017, growing at an estimated CAGR of 10.9% from 2012 to 2017. Asia-Pacific is the largest market. The demand for RTD tea and coffee market is expected to rise in North America due to an increase in health awareness and ill effects of the carbonated drinks.



Buy a copy of this report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=476



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world. MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT. We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Visit our Google plus Profile @ https://plus.google.com/113935125281262465077/posts

Visit our LinkedIn Company Page @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets