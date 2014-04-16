Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market Share and Industry Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Ready to drink (RTD) tea and coffee is a substitute for carbonated drinks and is widely gaining popularity due to fast and busy lifestyles. RTD tea is especially preferred by consumers who are health conscious, while RTD coffee is perceived as an instant energy source. RTD tea and coffee are one of the most selling products worldwide. The RTD tea and coffee market has shown remarkable growth in recent years.



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Asia Pacific holds majority of the market share, closely followed by Europe. The demand for RTD tea and coffee is projected to increase in North America due to rising health consciousness and growing awareness about bad effects of carbonated drinks. The RTD tea and coffee market could be segmented into two major categories, on the basis of additives into: artificial sweeteners, preservatives, acidulants, flavors and nutraceuticals, on the basis of packaging and pricing segments into: pet bottle, glass bottle, and fountain/cartons and canned.



The RTD tea market could be segmented by types into: black tea, fruit and herbal based tea, green tea and oolong tea. The RTD coffee market could be segmented on the basis of ingredients into: Vitamin B, Yerba Mate, Guarana, Genseng, Acai Berry and Taurine. The global RTD tea and coffee market is further segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions.



The global RTD tea and coffee market is driven by factors such as growing health awareness and increasing per capita disposable income. The emerging smart advertising, marketing and strong positioning and rising functionalities of RTD tea and coffee will also act as drivers for the global RTD tea and coffee market.



Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of this market are rising prices of raw materials and increasing consumption of freshly ground coffee. Rising piracy will also limit the growth of this market.



Some of the key players dominating the global RTD tea and coffee market are Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Starbucks Corporation, The Coca Cola Company, San Benedetto, Pepsico Inc., Monster Beverage Company, Hangzhou Wahaha group, Dr, Pepper Snapple Group, Ferolito Vultaggio and Sons, Japan Tobacco Inc. and Taisan Enterprise Co. Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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