Ready-to-Eat Food Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Nomad Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Bakkavor Group plc (United Kingdom), General Mills Inc. (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Premier Foods Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), 2 Sisters Food Group (United Kingdom), Greencore Group plc (Republic of Ireland).



Ready-to-eat food is derived from plant and animal, is washed, cooked, frozen as well as processed for consumption directly after heating. The process saves time & energy of the consumers, so the demand for these type of food is increasing around the globe. It is backed up with the increasing disposable income among people and changing lifestyle. Nowadays, people globally prefer nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals owing to a busy lifestyle. The market of the Ready-to-Eat Food is increasing due to the growing number of working women and the growing number of nuclear families, while the hampering due to the rising consciousness about health among the consumers.



Nomad foods present at the Barclays global consumer staples conference



Influencing Market Trend

- Technological Innovations In Freezing & Packaging Of Ready To Eat Snacks

- Innovative Products In Functional Ingredients, Convenience, And Organic Foods



Market Drivers

- Busy Lifestyle Of Consumers

- Increasing Personal Disposable Income

- A Growing Number Of Working Women And Growing Number Of Nuclear Families



Opportunities:

- Growing Disposable Income And Changing Lifestyle In Developing Nations



Challenges:

- Rising Health Consciousness Among The Consumers



Analysis by Type (Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Departmental stores, Specialty stores, Online purchases), Packaging (Canned, Frozen or Chilled, Retort, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Nomad Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Bakkavor Group plc (United Kingdom), General Mills Inc. (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Premier Foods Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), 2 Sisters Food Group (United Kingdom), Greencore Group plc (Republic of Ireland)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players.



The regional analysis of Global Ready-to-Eat Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2030.



Nomad Foods Limited announced acquisition of Green Isle Foods Ltd. (Goodfella's Pizza) and Aunt Bessies



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Ready-to-Eat Food market during the forecast period 2023-2030 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Ready-to-Eat Food market.