Ready to Eat Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030 - FINDUS, General Mills

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ready To Eat Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global Ready To Eat (RTE) market accounted for over US$ 123.60 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% from 2020 to 2030.



The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the global economy into a tailspin. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic is hampering the supply of fresh vegetables & fruits in the market. A professor at Queen's University in Belfast has stated: "Massive disruptions to global food supply system will result from the pandemic."



Major Key Players of the Ready to Eat Market are:

BIRDS EYE, FINDUS, General Mills, Conagra Brands, Orkla., ITC Limited, Premier Foods Group Limited., McCain Foods Limited, H.J. Heinz Company Australia Limited., and CSC Brand LP., among others.



However, the situation is creating immense opportunities for products that are packed and ready to eat. For instance, Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd. claimed that the demand for its instant cup noodles has increased during the present COVID-19 pandemic. Also, studies found that there is an increased demand for processed & packaged foods that has a long shelf life. In the present situation, people have been adopting packed RTE food as a safety measure. Moreover, in situations wherein people are advised to stay at home, the demand for ready to eat foods, such as pastas and noodles, will drive market growth.



Increasing working populations across the globe demand foods, which can be cooked easily and, in less time, thereby, increasing the demand for RTE foods worldwide. Additionally, attractive packaging, advertisements, and promotional events to market RTE foods are other factors that are responsible for market growth. Moreover, changing food eating habits, and the increasing number of local players in the market will create new opportunities in the market.



Major Types of Ready to Eat covered are:

Instant Breakfast/Cereals

Instant Soups & Snacks

Ready Meals

Baked Goods, and Meat Products



Major Applications of Ready to Eat covered are:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores, and Online Retailers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Ready to Eat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Ready to Eat market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Ready to Eat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Ready to Eat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ready to Eat Market Size

2.2 Ready to Eat Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ready to Eat Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Ready to Eat Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ready to Eat Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ready to Eat Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Ready to Eat Sales by Product

4.2 Global Ready to Eat Revenue by Product

4.3 Ready to Eat Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Ready to Eat Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Ready to Eat industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



