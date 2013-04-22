Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ready To Eat Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The Ready to Eat Market in India is showing remarkable growth owing to the growing income & consumption levels of the Indian consumers. In addition to this, rapid urbanization is also augmenting the demand for ready to eat products. Urban people suffer from time crunch due to their busy work schedules and this is leading to increased dependence on ready to eat foods. This is further aided with the penetration and availability of a wide variety of ready to eat products in different packaging formats at various retail points. All these factors are indicating towards the bright future of the Indian ready to eat market in the coming years.



The report provides a snapshot of the ready to eat market. It begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India. It is followed by the introduction section which segregates the overall food processing industry into its sub segments, one of which is the packaged foods segment and ready to eat is one of the sub segments of this group. It then moves into the market overview section, which provides an overview of the Indian ready to eat market with details regarding its current market size and growth in the coming years. Segmental share of the market in terms of organized and unorganized sector is also provided. In addition to this, names of major players of RTE market has been mentioned along with the share held by the market leader. After this, the broad classification of the end user segments of ready to eat foods has been discussed. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector.



This is followed by a separate market segmentation section, wherein segregation of the market in terms of shelf stable & frozen products and vegetarian & non vegetarian has been done. Based on the availability of the products in the market, respective market shares of these categories have also been provided.



Next section discusses about the findings of the consumer insights survey on Ready to Eat Market in India which was conducted on social media sites and via emails.



A separate section on import and export of different types ready to eat products is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include growing income and consumption, rapid urbanization, increasing working women population, convenience factor, growing retail market and marketing campaigns. The key challenges include poor supply chain and distribution facility, deficit in power supply, consumer behavior and perception, rise in packaging costs and health concerns.



The next section speaks about the government rules & policies which covers Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 & Regulations 2011 and other government policies.



After this, a separate section of government participation is provided which speaks about various fiscal incentives for food processing sector and other initiatives taken by the government of India which are indirectly boosting the ready to eat market.



The major trends identified in the sector include exhibitions and events, high focus on export, adaptation of new technologies, innovative promotional techniques, gaining special attention in retail format stores, retailers going for private label RTE meals, launching innovative and region specific products and frozen RTE products gaining popularity.



The competitive landscape section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian ready to eat market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the ready to eat market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. ADF Foods Ltd.

2. ITC Ltd.

3. Kohinoor Foods Ltd.

4. Vadilal Industries Ltd.

5. Venkys India Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Aakriti Foods Pvt. Ltd.

2. Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

3. Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd.

4. Haldiram Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.

5. Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

6. MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

7. Veetee Fine Foods Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102644/ready-to-eat-market-in-india-2013.html