Nomad Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Bakkavor Group plc (United Kingdom), General Mills Inc. (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Premier Foods Group Ltd. (United Kingdom), 2 Sisters Food Group (United Kingdom), Greencore Group plc (Republic of Ireland)



Ready-to-eat food is derived from plant and animal, is washed, cooked, frozen as well as processed for consumption directly after heating. The process saves time & energy of the consumers, so the demand for these type of food is increasing around the globe. It is backed up with the increasing disposable income among people and changing lifestyle. Nowadays, people globally prefer nutritional small quantity of ready to eat food instead of traditional large meals owing to busy lifestyle. Furthermore, rapid urbanization along with growing number of employment is projected to strengthen the demand for ready to eat food over coming years.



Market Trend

Technological innovations in freezing & packaging of ready to eat snacks



Market Drivers

Growing number of working women

Busy lifestyle of consumers

Increasing personal disposable income



Opportunities

Growing disposable income and changing lifestyle in developing nation



Restraints:

Growing health awareness among people

Unhealthy substitutes and low quality & taste



The Ready-to-Eat market study is being classified by Type (Meat/Poultry Products, Cereal Based Products, Vegetable Based Products, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience/Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others), Packaging (Canned, Frozen or Chilled, Retort, Others)



