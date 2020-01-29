Ready-to-Eat Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Ready-to-eat is food intended for direct human consumption and may involve minimum or no cooking. It benefits consumers with attributes focused on time-saving, convenience, being stress-free, and value-for-money. It is one of the most dynamic and largest sectors in the food industry. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ready-To-Eat Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global ready-to-eat market will grow at a CAGR above 4% from 2019 to 2030.



Such significant market growth can be attributed to the fact that consuming healthy food has become easier with the availability of ready-to-eat food products that require no or minimal cooking. The ready-to-eat market is driven by the benefits that it provides to the working class, students staying in hostels, and travelers. Furthermore, it offers advantages such as no storage requirements & no need to buy additional ingredients, less spoilage, and reduced food wastage are also attracting the customers that further help to boost market growth.



Major Key Players of the Ready-To-Eat Market are:

BIRDS EYE, FINDUS, General Mills, Conagra Brands, Orkla., ITC Limited, Premier Foods Group Limited., McCain Foods Limited, H.J. Heinz Company Australia Limited., and CSC Brand LP., among others.



People often skip their meals due to busy work or study schedules and compromise with their health. Ready-to-eat meals offer convenience to have a healthy meal without impacting on the schedules. These ready-to-eat foods are safe to consume as companies manufacture these food products under well-protected conditions. Manufacturers have to adhere to rules & regulations laid down by regional governments. Hence the demand for ready-to-eat foods is increasing rapidly, driving market growth.



Chemicals and preservatives that help to keep food ingredients fresh & make them ready-to-eat and chemicals in colorants & flavor that may affect the health of consumers may affect market growth to a certain extent. Prolonged consumption of such foods may result in various health problems such as heart complications, high blood pressure, and kidney & liver problems. Moreover, ready-to-eat foods also contain saturated fats, sugars, salts, and trans–fats that may contribute to heart-related risks. It may also lead to obesity and other health problems and restrict market growth.



Major Types of Ready-To-Eat Market covered are:

Instant Breakfast/Cereals

Instant Soups & Snacks

Ready Meals, Baked Goods, and Meat Products



Major Applications of Ready-To-Eat Market covered are:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores, and Online Retailers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Ready-To-Eat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Ready-To-Eat market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Ready-To-Eat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Ready-To-Eat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Ready-To-Eat industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



