Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Ready to Eat Meals Market Insights, to 2027"



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

General Mills (United States), Bakkavor Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Nomad Foods Ltd (Islands), McCain Foods (Canada), Premier Foods Group Ltd (United Kingdom), Orkla ASA (Norway), ConAgra Foods Inc. (United States), ITC Limited (India).



Scope of the Report of Ready to Eat Meals

Ready to eat meals are the meals cooked and bought at a shop but taken somewhere else, often home, to be heated and eaten. Changing the lifestyle of consumers and increasing employment opportunities growing this market.Ready-to-eat meals are being considered as the closest alternative to regular food.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Cereals, Shelf-Stable Ready Meals, Shelf-stable Fruits & Vegetables, Processed Frozen Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen Ready Meals, Others), Application (Restaurant, Home Use), Specialty (Preservative Free, Natural, Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience/Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others), Packaging (Box, Cans, Vacuum Pack Sachet, Bag, Others)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyle across the World

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Easy-to-Prepare Meals



Opportunities:

Growth in Food and Beverage Sector

Increasing Working Professionals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



