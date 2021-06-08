Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Ready to Eat Rice Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Ready to Eat Rice Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Ready to Eat Rice. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mars, Inc (United States),MTR Foods Pvt Ltd. (India),VegaFoods (Singapore),Tasty Bite (India),HIC-ABF Special Foods Pvt Ltd. (India),Vala Thai Food Co., Ltd. (Thailand),Maiyas (India),Goldern Star (United States),Kohinoor Foods Ltd (India),Fazlani Exports Pvt Ltd (India).



Definition:

The Convenience food is widespread in the developed world since long, while its initiation into the Indian market has been recent. With the changing socio-economic pattern of life and the rising number of working couples, the concept of ready to eat food is fast becoming popular in Indian market. The adoption of ready to eat rice is becoming popular because it saves time and labour and also has long shelf-life and is available off the market shelves.



Market Trend:

Rising Demand for Easy-to-Prepare Meals



Market Drivers:

Increasing Urbanization and Changing Lifestyle across the World

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Countries



Challenges:

Government Regulations towards the Procurement of Raw Material



Opportunities:

Growth in Food and Beverage Sector

Increasing Working Professionals



The Global Ready to Eat Rice Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Brown Rice, Basmati Rice, Plain Rice), Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores), Packaging Sizes (Upto 250 Grams, 250 Grams-450 Grams, 500 Grams-850 Grams, 1000 Grams, More than 1000 Grams), Cuisine Type (Indian, Chinese, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



