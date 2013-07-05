'Ready to Move In' - A Preferable Home Buying Option in India

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Property buying in India is considered as a milestone in the investment segment therefore, a conducive research is needed in tandem to get the best value. Often, home buyers face the dilemma of when is the right stage to earn the maximum value on india property investment. Importantly, with the unorganized realty sector and everyday stories of project delivery delays, buyers have become cautious enough to make an informed choice. In fact, the results of many online surveys reflect that the modern home buyers prefer to buy ready-to-move-in options or keen to invest with pre-lunch/under-construction projects for earning a decent property appreciation in the preferred locations. Even, re-sale property options are considered a beneficial take in today’s aggressive properties buying spree.



In a survey result published online, it says the majority of home buyers choose to invest with ‘ready-to-move-in apartments’. The re-sale property homes along with pre-launch options comes second on the priority list, the survey reveals. Interestingly, the property options that come with attractive discounts or offers are also well-liked and investigated by the home buyers in the country.



Why ‘ready-to-move-in’?

The main reason for the huge popularity of ‘ready-to-move-in’ residential properties in India is the flexibility of immediate possession. What could be another way that can make you feel more content than living in your own oasis with your loved ones? The feeling of an owned home is so intense and deep. So, people who want to enjoy living their own paradise would definitely prefer buying ‘ready-to-move-in’ homes. Secondly, when there is an option of immediate possession is guaranteed, the developer brand seems futile and unimportant. It is mainly because of the fact that for constructing such housing options, the developers must have gone through all the paperwork and meet the mandatory approvals.



First-time home buyers prefer buying ‘ready-to-move-in’ residential options as it is cost effective. When you actually move into your own apartment, you save the money you ought to spend on rent otherwise. Therefore, buying an apartment in India with immediate possession is a great way to save money, time ad efforts.



Buying a home is a daunting task; therefore , a thorough and detailed research could help you get the best returns on your investments.



