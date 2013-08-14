Ready Wheels Now Featuring Wheel Brands, Tire Brands, and Wheel Visualizer Pages

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a leading nationwide supplier of wheels and tires, has announced several significant upgrades to its official website at ReadyWheels.com. The firm’s site now features dedicated pages for Wheel Brands and Tire Brands, in addition to a new "Wheel Visualizer" feature.



All the new pages can be accessed through the menu bar located at the top of the homepage. The respective wheel and tire and brand sections include an extensive but well-organized collection of various brand names and logos; users can click each one to access a page of Ready Wheels products that fall under that brand. This further streamlines the search process, especially in light of the firm’s diverse and voluminous inventory.



In a similar vein, the Wheel Visualizer feature allows users to determine how the wheel or rim of their choice will look on their specific vehicle. The advanced function provides a high-definition image that is meant to preclude the need to buy and install the items first. According to the firm’s official blog, this unique feature is undergoing constant upgrades to incorporate more vehicle makes and models.



The new sections are intended to meet the increasing demand for the firm’s extensive line of wares, and are also indicative of its prominent role as a top source for information concerning wheels, tires, and rims. Ready Wheels has long been explicitly committed to customer service, having introduced such features as an innovative search option to enhance user-friendliness. Other services and offers include a 100% fitment guarantee, wheel and tire packages, and a paperless financing option for buyers available through Credex.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels has headquarters in Los Angeles and Miami has been a presence in the wheel and tire industry for over three decade. The firm offers one of the world’s largest and most diverse selections of wheels and tires, reportedly representing 100 brands and 50,000 types.