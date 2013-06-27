Ready Wheels Offering 100% Fitment Guarantee

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Ready Wheels, a leading nationwide supplier of wheels and tires, is offering a 100% fitment guarantee on all its purchases. This generous warranty is intended to make provide further convenience and ease of mind to clients.



It should be noted that Ready Wheels is expressly committed to providing tires and wheels that will be suitable for specific makes and models, keeping its highly-trained staff up-to-date on each product in its vast inventory. The firm has nonetheless taken the added step of ensuring that any purchase will fit the intended vehicle.



If not, the company has an undemanding solution to rectify the problem: customers are directed to merely email pictures of the issue, which Ready Wheels will analyze so as to produce a proper alternative. The firm will exchange the non-fitting items for the appropriate set for free, covering all shipping charges to and from its facilities. The process is simple, timely, and cost-free for all clients regardless of the circumstances.



This is one of several progressive service solutions provided by the company. Additionally, when clients in the continental Untied States and Canada order a wheel and tire package, they are granted such benefits as free shipping, a free installation kit, and free high-speed tire mounting and balancing. The company also provides an innovative paperless finance option through its Credex system, which allows clients to finance larger purchases, such as for retrofitting vehicles.



About Ready Wheels

Ready Wheels, which is based in both Los Angeles and Miami, has been involved in the wheel and tire industry for over three decades, and is known for its large line of high-quality but Cheap Rims and wheels. It offers one of the world’s largest and most diverse selections of wheels and tires, reputedly representing 100 brands and 50,000 types. The company emphasizes courteous and efficient customer service, particularly through its regularly-updated website.